Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

