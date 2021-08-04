Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $525.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $527.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.