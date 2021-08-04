Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

