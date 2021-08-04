Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

