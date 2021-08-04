Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 89.56. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

