Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

ISBA stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. As a group, research analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

