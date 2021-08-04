Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.55% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NERV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

