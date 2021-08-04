Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.53% of Perma-Pipe International worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

PPIH opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

