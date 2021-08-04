Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.67.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

