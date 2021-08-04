Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,671 Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Xunlei worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the first quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,553.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 883,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.45. Xunlei Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $53.02 million during the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

