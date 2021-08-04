Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNCR stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

