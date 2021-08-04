Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.93 Million Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of Iteris worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.0% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 in the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

ITI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $249.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.