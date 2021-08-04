Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 10,083 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

FCCY stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

