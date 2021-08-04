Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 20,241 Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

