Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,550 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

STCN opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.79 million during the quarter.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

