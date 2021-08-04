Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,670 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,340 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of ADT worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $112,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.