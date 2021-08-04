Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,800.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 4.43. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,220 shares of company stock worth $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

