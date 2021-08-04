Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 14,766 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atlas worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlas by 149.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $13,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atlas by 759.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $8,486,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.