227,113 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 227,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Zanite Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNTE. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

