Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 797.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Veritone worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 91,441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 29.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $877,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERI opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

