Northern Trust Corp Has $328,000 Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of Frequency Electronics worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

