Northern Trust Corp Acquires 93,818 Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Avinger worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 614,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.74. Avinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

AVGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

