VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52.

