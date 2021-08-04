Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 34,771 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

