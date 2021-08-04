Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $572.98.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $709.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $702.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.66, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $644.66. Tesla has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.