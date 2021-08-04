USANA Health Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 378.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,781 shares of company stock worth $178,835. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

