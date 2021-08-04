Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ares Management Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ares Management in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARES. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,576,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.