DA Davidson Comments on HBT Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $16.25 on Monday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

