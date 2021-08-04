Brokers Offer Predictions for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.35 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

