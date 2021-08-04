NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.