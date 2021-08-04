Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $723.93 million and a PE ratio of 28.98.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $20,888,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

