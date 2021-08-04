Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.56.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.98. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 236,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 216,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.