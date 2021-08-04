WalkMe (WKME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

WKME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

