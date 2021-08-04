ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.61.

ZI opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.15, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,693,257 shares of company stock valued at $424,334,197 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

