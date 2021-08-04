AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

