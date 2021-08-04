Head to Head Analysis: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and OFS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

OFS Capital has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given OFS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Logan Ridge Finance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of OFS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and OFS Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.66 -$35.45 million $0.03 866.24 OFS Capital $45.47 million 2.77 $3.69 million $0.92 10.22

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. OFS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21% OFS Capital 92.88% 7.19% 2.23%

Summary

OFS Capital beats Logan Ridge Finance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

