Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 2,482 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.