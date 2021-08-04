discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,086.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.19) and last traded at GBX 1,054.59 ($13.78), with a volume of 2739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 904.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £968.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

About discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.