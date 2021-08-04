Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLX stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

