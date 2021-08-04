Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) versus The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Head to Head Contrast

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of The New Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of The New Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harbor Custom Development and The New Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A The New Home 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and The New Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $50.40 million 0.88 -$3.53 million N/A N/A The New Home $507.41 million 0.32 -$32.82 million N/A N/A

Harbor Custom Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The New Home.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and The New Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A The New Home 1.02% 6.21% 2.33%

Summary

The New Home beats Harbor Custom Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc. designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado. The company also offers general contracting, construction management and coordination, and escrow coordination services, as well as sales and marketing services to build homes for third-party property owners. The New Home Company Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

