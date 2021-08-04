Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS.
OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $116.00 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $83.85 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
