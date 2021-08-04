Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $116.00 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $83.85 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $2.589 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.