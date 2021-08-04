Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $247.50

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 246.85 ($3.23), with a volume of 44549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19).

The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.94.

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

