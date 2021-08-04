S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $719.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 719 ($9.39) and last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30), with a volume of 199553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694 ($9.07).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. S4 Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 645 ($8.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 636.65. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -875.00.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

