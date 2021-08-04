Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,923.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,923 ($38.19) and last traded at GBX 2,890 ($37.76), with a volume of 36102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,889 ($37.74).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Get Halma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,748.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.13 billion and a PE ratio of 54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total value of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.