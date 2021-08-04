Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

