Robert W. Baird Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Capri by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.