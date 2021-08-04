Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $887.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 887.50 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.55), with a volume of 30718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.47).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 799.69. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider John Langston purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

