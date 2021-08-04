Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,527,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Argo Group International stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

