Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,810 to GBX 3,890. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schroders traded as high as GBX 3,728 ($48.71) and last traded at GBX 3,636 ($47.50), with a volume of 166445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,692 ($48.24).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,575 ($46.71).

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 over the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,580.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

