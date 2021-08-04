Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Rises By 19.1%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 948,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Diginex has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $201.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter valued at $3,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diginex by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 476,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

